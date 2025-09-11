Post Malone and Chris Stapleton Team Up for Surprise Duet at Paris Show

Post Malone delivered a major surprise during his Sept. 3 concert at Paris La Défense Arena by bringing out country superstar Chris Stapleton for a live performance of their duet “California Sober.” The unexpected appearance created one of the most memorable highlights of Malone's current European tour.

The moment came during Malone's performance of "California Sober," and fired up the crowd as Stapleton joined him on stage. The crowd roared and extended excitement all around for a memorable live debut of the song. The song, co-written by Malone and Stapleton, blends a Southern rock vibe with Stapleton's powerful, soulful vocals.

“Chris, you're one handsome son of a b***. Thanks so much for coming out. Ladies and gentlemen, one last time for the mother******* legend, Chris Stapleton,” said Post Malone during the concert, according to Whiskey Riff.

Malone's 2025 international tour spans multiple countries across Europe and the UK, running from August through September. Stops include Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Germany, Lithuania, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

The live duet of “California Sober” comes after a highly active 2024 for Malone, which included his extensive F-1 Trillion tour across the United States and Europe. In 2024, he also came out with his first country album, where he worked with heavyweights in the genre, including Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Billy Strings, and Stapleton.