Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – New Jason Aldean Single!

Hey! It's Ben, and it's time for another Friday Soundcheck. This is where I run you through the biggest country music drops of the week. Let's get into it!

Hot Off The Press: Jason Aldean - "How Far Does A Goodbye Go"

Jason Aldean gave fans his brand-new single, "How Far Does A Goodbye Go" today. He first teased the song in a video message on Instagram while dropping a sneak peek of another unreleased tune. The new single follows his 2023 album Highway Desperado and his recent No. 1 song "Whiskey Drink," which marked his 30th time atop the country charts.

Album Drop

No major album or EP dropped today, but next Friday is stacked. We'll talk about Chase McDaniel's Lost Ones and Josh Ross' Later Tonight on next week's Friday Soundcheck.

Rising Star Spotlight: Max McNown - "Better Me For You (Brown Eyes)"

Oregon born singer songwriter Max McNown is having a big breakout moment. His single "Better Me For You (Brown Eyes)" is climbing the country charts, approaching the Top 30. His debut album Night Driving came out earlier this year and a headlining tour is ahead.

On Your Radar: Lainey Wilson - "Somewhere Over Laredo"