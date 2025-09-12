Chris Young and His Songwriting Inspiration for ‘Think of You’

When it comes to country duets, few have really made an impact (and climbed the charts) quite like Chris Young and Cassadee Pope’s “Think of You.” It’s the kind of breakup song that makes you want to sing at the top of your lungs, even if you’ve never been in a relationship and never experienced a breakup. But behind the harmonies and gut-wrenching lyrics is a story rooted in real-life emotions, writing sessions, and a whole lot of honesty.

Chris Young - Think of You (Duet with Cassadee Pope)

The Personal Inspiration Behind “Think of You”

Co-writer Corey Crowder shared the inspiration for the track and how he drew from his own long-term relationship with his wife, whom he's been with since he was 16. He shared that he thought of how awkward it would be for their mutual friends if they ever broke up. Like a father thinking of the kids in the event of a divorce, who would get to go where, who would go with whom. His personal reflection became the foundation for the song's concept.

Crowder, who’s got an extensive songwriting career and has already written numerous hits for various artists, brought the idea to Young and Josh Hoge, who both loved the concept.

The Collaborative Songwriting Process

“Think of You” is one of the five songs that Young, Crowder, and Hoge wrote for Young’s I’m Comin’ Over album. Hoge shared that they typically brainstorm before sessions with one member texting an idea to the other two. He also thinks they work together well because they’re not just co-workers, but “co-best friends” who hang outside of work. Aside from being a co-writer, Young also expanded his role as co-producer on the album.

Chris Young and His Decision to Make It a Duet

Although Young considered duets to be challenging because “you have to have the right person on the song,” he considered turning “Think of You” into a duet after hearing Pope perform. Young loved Pope’s voice and considered her to be a phenomenal singer.

The Nashville Star winner appreciated Pope’s contribution and acknowledged that the song wouldn’t be the same without her voice. The two country stars became good friends, and on the final night of their joint I’m Comin’ Over Tour, Pope pranked Young by having his tour manager, Bill Craknell, step on stage during her part of their duet, dressed like her, wig and all!

The Lasting Impact of Authentic Songwriting

“Think of You” is the perfect example of authentic, personal songwriting in country music. The song’s success shows how the most relatable songs often come from real experiences and genuine emotions. The collaboration between Young, Crowder, Hoge, and Pope created a track that resonated with millions of listeners.