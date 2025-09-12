Jon Pardi’s ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Becomes an Unexpected TikTok Party Anthem

Jon Pardi's 2022 tune "Mr. Saturday Night" — the title track from his fourth studio album — has witnessed a surprise resurgence thanks to TikTok. The song quickly went viral due to users putting together funny and wild videos pitched to chants of the song in a never-ending variety of material, which breathes fresh life into the song years later.

Pardi joined the fun by posting a TikTok of his own, sharing a clip from a recent performance at Rodeo Houston. While showcasing a few of his performances, the singer wrote, “You guys have been posting some crazy s*** with this song.” His post highlighted how the viral moment has revitalized interest in the song.

Fans appeared to love the viral videos, as evidenced by comments like, “This is the energy I need in my friend group.” Another person compared the dance to the scene in Toy Story 2 where the toys use traffic cones to cross a busy intersection. The playful comparisons have only added to the trend's momentum, making it a mix of humor, nostalgia, and high energy.

Despite the lighthearted videos, the song's lyrics tell a more emotional story. "Mr. Saturday Night" follows a man's heartache and missing his love while also documenting his escape, entertaining himself with partying and having fun on Saturday night. The relatable lyrics combined with an upbeat song have attracted the interest of TikTok creators and given a different take on what would otherwise be a fast-moving phenomenon.