New Hampshire Motor Speedway Gears Up for NASCAR Playoffs Weekend

Next weekend, September 19, 20, and 21st, New England's only NASCAR Playoffs weekend takes over New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. With three full days of racing, concerts, family entertainment, and camping, it's shaping up to be what fans are calling "the perfect weekend."

"This is the pinnacle of racing in the United States," said David McGrath, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NHMS. "These are the superstars of the sport that are going to be right here in our backyard."

A Weekend Full of Racing

The action kicks off Friday night with the SIG SAUER Academy Dirt Duels at The Flat Track. On Saturday, fans get a doubleheader with the Mohegan Sun 100 Modified race followed by the Team EJP 175 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race. Things wrap up Sunday with the Mobil 1 301 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, which is the opener for the Round of 12.

"I've been joking all week that fans are going to need a couple of days to rest when they leave," McGrath said with a laugh. "They're going to have so much fun and so much racing."

The Return of the Truck Series

Perhaps the most anticipated part of the weekend is the return of the Truck Series to Loudon for the first time since 2017.

"The second most asked question I get is, 'Are the trucks coming back?'" McGrath said. "Truck racing in New England has been wildly popular, and it's been on a hiatus for a few years. We're really thrilled to bring it back."

With Cups, Trucks, and Mods all on the same card, McGrath says the lineup is exactly what fans have been waiting for. "Those three things are going to create such great racing memories for families and friends all over New England, and all over the world."

A True New England Touch

Adding a local tie in, Maine native and NASCAR legends Ricky Craven will serve as honorary pace car driver for Sunday's Cup race.

"Ricky came up from the short tracks of the Northeast and made it all the way to the NASCAR Cup Series," McGrath said. "I think race fans really relate to him. Having Ricky pace the field is going to be a great thing."

Craven will also appear alongside former champion Kurt Busch during a special show at the track. "It's a point of pride to have him back here," McGrath added.

More Than Racing: A Festival Atmosphere

Beyond the track, NHMS has built out a festival style weekend. Fans can enjoy concerts, including Aerosmith tribute band Draw the Line and country single Tim Dugger, plus the Magic Mile Happy Hour Show, line dancing, musical bingo, family movie nights, and a brand new NASCAR Kids Zone.

"It's one of the best values in all of sports," McGrath explained. "Kids 12 and under are free on Saturday, and just $10 on Sunday. Add in free parking, the ability to bring your own cooler, and all the fan zone activities, it's a really economical an fun event."

Camping Kicks Off This Weekend

Camping is one of the traditions that makes race weekend at Loudon so special. The campgrounds open Saturday, September 13 at 8AM, and McGrath says many fans settle in for the entire week.

"They hang around all week, and we love it," he said. "I've watched families grow up here, kids who started out coming with their parents are now bringing their own families. It's become an annual pilgrimage."

Fans who camp early get a behind the scenes look at the final prep, from the painting of the infield logos to the finishing touches on the track. "It's fun for them to see the place come alive," McGrath added.

Loudon the Lobster

Of course, no NHMS weekend would be complete without Loudon the Lobster, one of the most unique trophies in sports.

"It's iconic," McGrath said. "It speaks to history of lobstering in New England, and it's something we're really proud of."

This year, last season's Cup winner Christopher Bell and his team will even be treated to lobster rolls as a thank-you when they return to Loudon.

High Stakes in the Playoffs

Sunday's Cup race is especially important, serving as the Round of 12 opener in the NASCAR Playoffs. Drivers like Joey Logano and Christopher Bell, both strong at NHMS and both part of a recent tire test at the track, could have an edge.

"The faster you can punch your ticket into the Round of 8, the better," McGrath said. "And New Hampshire is one a lot of drivers have circled."

Meanwhile, Saturday's Truck race serves as a cutoff race to determine who advances to the Round of 8. Expect fireworks.

"They might start mellow," McGrath joked, "but I assure you they'd knock their mother out of the way to win at the Magic Mile."

The Greatest Value in Sports

For McGrath, what makes the weekend truly special is the fan experience.

"When you're standing on the front stretch and watching those cars fly by at 130+ miles per hour, it literally takes your breath away," he said. "To have that here in our backyard, it's worth the trip."

Tickets, camping info, and upgrades (including headsets that let fans listen directly to the drivers and crew chiefs during the race) are available at NHMS.com.