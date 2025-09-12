Like Father, Like Son: Walker Hayes on How Much He is Like His Late Father

Country star Walker Hayes is known for many things. But if you dig a little deeper, you’ll find that a lot of what makes Walker who he is can be traced back to someone very special: his late father, Charles Hayes.

Walker lost his dad in 2021, and ever since, he hasn’t been shy about honoring the man who shaped him. The more you learn about their relationship, the clearer it becomes that Walker is his father’s son through and through.

Walker Hayes: “I’m Proud That I’m Like Him”

In a recent interview, Hayes revealed he sometimes gets frustrated with himself because he is so much like his father: “There are things where it’s like, ‘Ah, I remember this with Dad — wish I didn’t have that memory, wish I didn’t feel that way about him today.’”

He added, “Sometimes, one day I’m mad that I’m like him, and one day I’m proud that I’m like him.”

The “Fancy Like” singer explained that feeling angry about being like his father, and feeling proud of their similarities, are two emotions he experiences every single day. Although these conflicting feelings often lead to frustration, since he never knows which one will surface, he shared that they frequently inspire his best work.

Hayes admitted, “I wish I could decide what it was gonna be each day. And I wish I could always just be glad.”

What Has He Been Up to Lately?

On July 25, Hayes released “17 Year Old Problems,” his first music since the release of his 2023 album, New Money. Shortly after, he announced the release of his fifth studio album, 17 Problems, which was released on August 22.

17 Problems Track List

Here are the songs included in Hayes’ latest album, featuring collaborations with Kane Brown, Nic D, and Colbie Caillat:

Neon Lights

Pocket Knife

17 Year Old Problems

One, Two

Type

Fine As You

Mother

Song For My Son (Ft. Kane Brown)

100 Pencils

Next Wife

Bible Sales Are Up

I Still Do

Guys Like Me

Mayonnaise (Ft. Nic D)

Jesus, My Dad, & Johnny Cash

Adderall (Ft. Colbie Caillat)

Wednesday