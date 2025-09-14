Bailey Zimmerman: Code Word

We know you probably dropped a good chunk of change on concert tickets this summer — but this time, don’t pony up. We’ve got yours!

Bailey Zimmerman is making his TD Garden debut on March 5th, and Country 102-5 wants to send you there, on us.

Here’s how it works:

Listen weekdays at 7am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm .

. At each contest time, we’ll give you a Country Code Word .

. Enter those code words below within 20 minutes.

The more code words you enter, the more chances you have to win!

Catch as many as you can and boost your shot at scoring a pair of tickets to Bailey Zimmerman’s huge Boston show.

Bailey Zimmerman. His first-ever headlining night at TD Garden. And you, in the crowd. From Live Nation and the station that keeps it country in Boston — Country 102-5.