Bailey Zimmerman: Code Word

We know you probably dropped a good chunk of change on concert tickets this summer — but this time, don’t pony up. We’ve got yours!
Bailey Zimmerman is making his TD Garden debut on March 5th, and Country 102-5 wants to send you there, on us.
Here’s how it works:
- Listen weekdays at 7am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm.
- At each contest time, we’ll give you a Country Code Word.
- Enter those code words below within 20 minutes.
- The more code words you enter, the more chances you have to win!
Catch as many as you can and boost your shot at scoring a pair of tickets to Bailey Zimmerman’s huge Boston show.
Bailey Zimmerman. His first-ever headlining night at TD Garden. And you, in the crowd. From Live Nation and the station that keeps it country in Boston — Country 102-5.
Tickets are on-sale now. Get yours at ticketmaster.com