This Day in Country History: September 15

From country music festivals to an exhibit opening at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Sep. 15 has seen plenty of action in the country music world. Other big moments include Lee Greenwood canceling a performance while the audience waited for him to sing, Dolly Parton and Kane Brown securing huge honors, and a lawsuit involving Lady A.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Country music milestones witnessed on Sep. 15 include:

2016: Five-time Academy of Country Music award winner Jason Aldean played at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on a stop on his Six String Circus tour. Opening acts included "Marry Me" singer Thomas Rhett and "Heaven Is Close" band A Thousand Horses.

Five-time Academy of Country Music award winner Jason Aldean played at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on a stop on his Six String Circus tour. Opening acts included "Marry Me" singer Thomas Rhett and "Heaven Is Close" band A Thousand Horses. 2021: Dolly Parton and Kane Brown were named two of the world's most influential people by TIME magazine's TIME100. Recipients of this honor are selected by editors, who recognize their impact, innovation, and achievements.

Cultural Milestones

Country stars can impact culture in all sorts of ways, as events on Sep. 15 show:

2017: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened an exhibit on "Rose Garden" singer Lynn Anderson. The exhibit, called Lynn Anderson: Keep Me in Mind, included the rhinestone-encrusted gown Anderson wore for the album cover of "Rose Garden," stage costumes, and the GRAMMY Award she won for Best Country Female Vocal Performance for "Rose Garden."

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened an exhibit on "Rose Garden" singer Lynn Anderson. The exhibit, called Lynn Anderson: Keep Me in Mind, included the rhinestone-encrusted gown Anderson wore for the album cover of "Rose Garden," stage costumes, and the GRAMMY Award she won for Best Country Female Vocal Performance for "Rose Garden." 2018: Jo Dee Messina headlined the Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation's 15th annual Burgundy Ball in Springfield, Missouri. Proceeds from the benefit concert went to support families in the area.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music fans had fun at talent-packed music festivals on Sep. 15, including:

2024: On the final day of the four-day Born & Raised Music Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, fans were thrilled by headliners Cody Johnson, Dwight Yoakam, and The Red Clay Strays. They also had the chance to sing and dance to music by acts such as Stephen Wilson Jr. and The Wilder Blue.

On the final day of the four-day Born & Raised Music Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, fans were thrilled by headliners Cody Johnson, Dwight Yoakam, and The Red Clay Strays. They also had the chance to sing and dance to music by acts such as Stephen Wilson Jr. and The Wilder Blue. 2024: Austin Barrett, Adam Bolt, and Bristol Lightning headlined the final day of the three-day Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion held in Bristol, Virginia. Other acts taking to the stage on Sep. 15 included Parker Collins, Lonesome River Band, and Grace Bowers.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Controversy and challenges on this day included:

2007: "God Bless the USA" singer Lee Greenwood canceled his Colorado Parade of Honor concert honoring military personnel, firefighters, and police officers due to a payment dispute. The singer and his band called off the show at the last minute, much to the disappointment of the waiting audience.

"God Bless the USA" singer Lee Greenwood canceled his Colorado Parade of Honor concert honoring military personnel, firefighters, and police officers due to a payment dispute. The singer and his band called off the show at the last minute, much to the disappointment of the waiting audience. 2020: Blues singer Anita "Lady A" White countersued country band Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, over the rights to use the name Lady A. The blues singer had used the name long before the former Lady Antebellum did, even though the band filed a trademark application for it in 2011.