‘Done’ by Chris Janson: How Finding Love Can Change Everything

Love themes run strong in country music. Singing about love and family values is one of the allures of country music, and Chris Janson's hit song "Done" is a great representation of the commitment to love and marriage. "Done" is a song about being finished with running around and drinking heavily. Janson realized that he was finished with his past life the moment he saw his future wife, and he was ready to settle down with the love of his life.

This is evident when reading his lyrics, such as "Done / The first time I saw you, done / By the first dance was through, I was done / That one kiss I knew / There was nothing I wouldn't do"

From Songwriter to Superstar: Chris Janson's Story

Janson was born on April 2, 1986, in Perryville, Missouri, but moved to Nashville when he finished high school. In 2013, Janson made his Grand Ole Opry debut, and on March 20, 2018, he was inducted into their membership. Janson began his career as a songwriter, writing hit songs such as Tim McGraw's "Truck Yeah" and Justin Moore's "Off the Beaten Path." In 2015, Janson recorded his own song, "Buy Me a Boat," which helped launch him into stardom.

With his traditional and upbeat lyrics, country/indie twang, and dynamic guitar and harmonica playing, Janson is quickly becoming one of country music's hottest and influential artists. He adds elements of urban/rap and pop to his songs that appeal to a wide range of audiences, including modern country music listeners. His song "Drunk Girl" earned him an Academy of Country Music award for Video of the Year and the Nashville Songwriters Association International's award for Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written. "Buy Me a Boat" also received the honor.

The Power of Relationship Commitment in Country Music

For decades, country artists have written songs about endearing love and how a good partner can provide strength. This is the basis of Janson's rise to fame. Before he met his wife, Kelly Lynn, Janson led a rowdy lifestyle. After marrying Kelly Lynn, she told him to take his songwriting and performing seriously and treat it like a business, which he did. He honors his wife's support of his artistry with songs such as "All I Need Is You" and "The Bride."

Country music artists have distinct storytelling abilities, conveying emotions that resonate with listeners. Some of the top country love songs, such as Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man" and Carrie Underwood's "Inside Your Heaven," are still played at weddings and used for the traditional first dance. Many country songs depict a whole story of love and commitment in just a few verses and choruses, such as Brad Paisley's "Then" and Blake Shelton's "All My Love."

Breaking Down the Lyrics: A Message of Love and Devotion

Janson was with friends at Melrose Billiard Parlor in Nashville when he saw Kelly Lynn walk in. At that moment, he knew he was going to marry her. Janson explained seeing her in an interview, "She came walking down the stairs and that's where I saw her for the first time, with the green dress and the brown boots and the whole deal," he recalled. "And so I literally just watched her the whole night. Just mesmerized. I just said, 'Done and done, I'll marry her.'"

He honors Kelly Lynn with the success of his career with these lyrics: "Done / All the hell I was raising, done / All the careless heartbreak, done / For the chance that you're taken / I spend my nights praying / And all my days chasing" and "I'd give you a lifetime of days in the sung / Whatever you need and you want / I won't stop 'till it's done / Baby, I won't stop 'till it's done / Oh you know I ain't done / First time I saw you, done"

Why "Done" Resonates With Today's Country Fans

Country fans are looking for melodies and lyrics that resonate with their modern lifestyle. Many fans enjoy genre-blending music, incorporating elements of pop, rock, and hip-hop while still maintaining traditional lyrics of fun, love, family, and emotions. "Done" is about love and commitment, and the music is so powerful that it makes you want to grab your partner and share a dance.

Modern audiences are drawn to songs that emphasize healthy relationships, honesty, and commitment, without overpowering dependence. Young audiences want a relationship with equal partners who support each other's struggles, triumphs, and resiliency during times of hardship. This is heard in the Kacey Musgraves song "Deeper Well," with the lyrics expressing inner reflection, releasing negative energy, and promoting self-healing.

The Evolution of Country Love Songs

While modern country music still has themes of driving a truck, drinking with friends, experiencing love, and embracing family, newer country love songs have evolved to include different genres, such as Janson's rock/pop anthem "Buy Me a Boat" and his newer songs "Me & A Beer" and "Whatcha See Is Watcha Get," featuring a cameo of Janson's friend, actor Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson.

Early country love songs had loads of twang, guitar, steel guitar, and bass. Examples of this are Conway Twitty's 1983 "Lost in the Feeling," George Strait's 1985 "The Chair", and Dolly Parton's 1974 "I Will Always Love You."

Modern country love songs have a wider range of instrumentals with lyrics of partnerships, such as Dan + Shay's pop-inspired 2018 "Speechless" and Kane Brown's 2022 hip-hop style "Thank God," which was performed with his wife, Katelyn Brown. Morgan Wallen has taken country music by storm with his bad-boy, now cleaned-up attitude with songs ranging from downright rowdy to sweet and loving, including his song "Love Somebody," which has a distinct modern sound with just enough country twang and steel guitar to appeal to more traditional country music fans.

Chris Janson's Place in Modern Country Music