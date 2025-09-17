Chase McDaniel Opens Up About His Debut Album

Chase McDaniel is having one of the biggest weeks of his career. The Kentucky born singer-songwriter releases his debut album Lost Ones this Friday, September 19. He called me up for a conversation about the stories, struggles, and soul behind the record.

This isn't the first time I've interviewed Chase this year. Back in July, we had a great conversation at our New From Nashville event that he played at. If you want to check that out, here it is:

In that interview, his new album was still in the works. We talked about it briefly, but now that it is release week, we really dived into it.

Chase told me that this release marks nearly a decade in the making. "Next year's my 10 year mark in Nashville," he said. "It's a 10-year town, and I'm just now releasing my debut album. It feels pretty crazy. I hope that it helps everybody, and I cannot wait for Friday."

An Album That Tells His Story

Every track on Lost Ones was co-written by Chase, making this project deeply personal. He described it as "the first chapter of [his] book." He's considering it an introduction to himself, a way to say "this is who I am, where I came from, and what happened to me."

The title track, "Lost Ones," became both the emotional center of the project and the name of his fan club. "It's the glue of the record," he explained. "A lot of us who have been through things like mental health struggles, grief, or addiction feel isolated. Lost Ones is about building a community and a home for people who need one."

The Hardest Song To Write

When I asked Chase which song was the toughest to put down on paper, he pointed to "What I Didn't Have," written about the grandparents who raised him.

"It was the last song I wrote for the album," he told me. "It was just a really healing moment for our family. I didn't want to wait for album two to share that one."

The Song He Can't Wait To Share

While fans have already heard singles like "Burned Down Heaven," McDaniel is especially eager for listeners to hear "Die Trying."

"It was the very first song we wrote for the album back in 2023, and it really shaped the direction sound-wise. I can't wait for people to hear that one."

Balancing Heavy Stories with Big Sounds

Though Lost Ones deals with heavy topics like depression, grief, and addiction, it's not weighed down by them. McDaniel made sure the album still carried the energy of a country-rock record you can turn up in the car.

"I wanted to make music that you can still roll the windows down to. But if you listen to the lyrics, it's going to tell my story."

Looking Ahead

With 2025 starting to wind down, McDaniel summed up his year in one word: busy. But he wouldn't have it any other way. He's fired up about hitting the road again, including dates with Alexandra Kay, Jason Aldean, and even Tim McGraw.

"My favorite part of performing is actually after the show when I get to say hey to everybody. I can't wait to do that again."

That is a true statement from Chase. When he was performing at our New From Nashville event in July, he finished performing and walked straight over to the photo-op area, where fans lined up for pictures. His smile didn't fade in the 30+ minutes he was there.

What He Hopes Fans Take Away