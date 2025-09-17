Here’s Why Old Dominion Drummer Whit Sellers is Often MIA

If you’re a die-hard Old Dominion fan, you’ve probably noticed someone missing at red carpets: drummer Whit Sellers. No, he hasn’t quit the band. A quick Google search reveals that fans are concerned about not seeing Sellers in a while, with the query “Is Whit still part of Old Dominion” leading the searches.

The band continued to assure fans that Sellers is alright without offering any explanation, until recently.

Old Dominion: Whit Sellers is Still Part of the Band

Aside from Sellers, the other member of Old Dominion consists of lead vocalist Matthew Ramsey, keyboardist Trevor Rosen, bass guitarist Geoff Sprung, and lead guitarist Brad Tursi. Active in the country music scene since 2007, they have six albums to their name, with the latest, Barbara, released this year.

After the pandemic, Ramsey, Rose, Sprung, and Tursi were the only members in attendance at every red carpet and junket-style interview. In a recent interview, Ramsey shed light on Sellers’ absence: “He has crippling social anxiety. We had to come up with a new agreement within the band with him so that he could opt out of that stuff.”

An Agreement That Works

During interviews, interviewers would often try to engage Sellers when he was not as participative as the other members, which just made the situation worse. At some point, he informed the other members of his discomfort. In order to keep him, they came up with an agreement: if music needs to be played or they need to shoot a music video, or it’s an important promotional event, Sellers needs to be there. Otherwise, he can opt out.

The new setup works; Old Dominion can keep Sellers as their drummer, and he can still play drums, which he loves to do.

