Here’s Why Old Dominion Drummer Whit Sellers is Often MIA
If you’re a die-hard Old Dominion fan, you’ve probably noticed someone missing at red carpets: drummer Whit Sellers. No, he hasn’t quit the band. A quick Google search reveals that fans are concerned about not seeing Sellers in a while, with the query “Is Whit still part of Old Dominion” leading the searches.
The band continued to assure fans that Sellers is alright without offering any explanation, until recently.
Old Dominion: Whit Sellers is Still Part of the Band
Aside from Sellers, the other member of Old Dominion consists of lead vocalist Matthew Ramsey, keyboardist Trevor Rosen, bass guitarist Geoff Sprung, and lead guitarist Brad Tursi. Active in the country music scene since 2007, they have six albums to their name, with the latest, Barbara, released this year.
After the pandemic, Ramsey, Rose, Sprung, and Tursi were the only members in attendance at every red carpet and junket-style interview. In a recent interview, Ramsey shed light on Sellers’ absence: “He has crippling social anxiety. We had to come up with a new agreement within the band with him so that he could opt out of that stuff.”
An Agreement That Works
During interviews, interviewers would often try to engage Sellers when he was not as participative as the other members, which just made the situation worse. At some point, he informed the other members of his discomfort. In order to keep him, they came up with an agreement: if music needs to be played or they need to shoot a music video, or it’s an important promotional event, Sellers needs to be there. Otherwise, he can opt out.
The new setup works; Old Dominion can keep Sellers as their drummer, and he can still play drums, which he loves to do.
How Good is That World Tour
Currently, the band is touring for their How Good is That World Tour. Check tour dates and venue below to see the band perform live.
- September 25: Toyota Center, Kennewick, Washington
- September 26: Angel of the Winds Arena, Everett, Washington
- September 27: BECU Live at Northern Quest Casino & Resort, Airway Heights, Washington
- October 19: Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
- October 20: Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden
- October 23: Docks, Hamburg, Germany
- October 24: Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands
- October 25: Trix, Antwerp, Belgium
- October 27: Ulster Hall, Belfast, United Kingdom
- October 29: Eventim Apollo, London, United Kingdom
- October 30: O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom
- October 31: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, United Kingdom
- November 13-15: Odies Beach Vacation, Miramar Beach, Florida
- December 5: PH Live, Las Vegas, Nevada
- December 6: PH Live, Las Vegas, Nevada
- December 10: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California
- December 11: Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, California
- March 21, 2026: CMC Rocks QLD, Willowbank, Australia
- March 14, 2026: Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, Australia
- March 17, 2026: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia
- March 18, 2026: ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, Australia
- March 24, 2026: The Powerstation, Auckland, New Zealand
- March 26, 2026: Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch, New Zealand
- April 23, 2026: TD Coliseum, Hamilton, Canada
- April 24, 2026: Hard Rock Live, Ottawa, Canada
- April 25, 2026: Centre Videtoron, Quebec City, Canada
- May 1, 2026: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Canada
- May 2, 2026: SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, Canada
- May 4, 2026: Prospera Place, West Kelowna, Canada
- May 5, 2026: Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, Canada
- May 6, 2026: Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, Victoria, Canada
- August 29, 2026: YQM Country Fest, Dieppe, Canada
For tickets, click here.