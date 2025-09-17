Jordan Davis Pushes Through Vocal Strain During Palm Desert Tour Kickoff

On the initial night of his Ain't Enough Road tour in Palm Desert on Sept. 11, Jordan Davis found himself unexpectedly in a voice strain situation during his performance and had to pause and inform the audience about his voice running low.

Regardless of the voice strain, Davis went on and conducted the concert in a professional and steadfast manner. He performed the remaining songs with a noticeably diminished, but still capable, voice. As the performance continued, Davis's acoustics became a bit better, and this allowed him to complete the performance.

Davis, 37, admitted to the crowd that his voice was faltering, a rare occurrence in his decade-long touring career, but he was determined to complete the performance.

"Now I know you aren't dumb," Davis told fans about his vocal strain. "We are still playing the show. But Palm Springs, I might have to lean on you a little bit more than I thought."

At another point, he added, "I'm going to make it up to you somehow, whether I give you your money back or we come back and play the show when I'm healthy." Davis came off as humble and authentic, which endeared him to the crowd, and a few people cheered him on.

His supporters backed him up by singing along with him and throwing things at him from the crowd. Trying to harness the positive energy that the audience created, Davis invited the openers for the tour, Vincent Mason and Mitchell Tenpenny, to join him and sing a few covers or songs, and played tracks like "Wagon Wheel" and "Mr. Brightside." The friends joining him added to the sense of fun and community around the night.

Even while signing memorabilia during the show, Davis continued to sing and share personal reflections, demonstrating his commitment to his fans and his craft.