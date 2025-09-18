Kenny Chesney Shows Up Out of the Blue at Megan Moroney’s First-Ever Stadium Show

At Megan Moroney's recent performance, country music superstar Kenny Chesney made a surprise appearance that was incredible for the fans and a sure-to-go-viral moment. Moments before the stage, Chesney bumped into Moroney backstage and had a heartwarming interaction that was caught on video and shared everywhere on social media.

The excitement continued when Chesney joined Moroney on stage to perform their duet "You Had To Be There," marking a highlight of the evening and showcasing their strong artistic connection.

"She's really good," he said. "What's crazy is that Megan and I didn't know each other this time last year. We've both had conversations after touring with each other this summer, and I can't imagine us not knowing each other now. That's how crazy that is."

"I literally watch his whole show every night — side stage — trying to learn from him,' Moroney said. "From everything he does on the stage to interacting with his fans, I'm trying to take note of every move he makes."

During her concert, Moroney also sang an emotive version of "Beautiful Things," a song that took shape from her life experiences and was dedicated to her niece. It delves into ideas of kindness and resilience, and Moroney said the song will be among the songs included on her new record. While the album does not yet have a release date, the announcement has generated strong anticipation among her fans.

This concert was a major milestone for Moroney, as this was her first time headlining a stadium concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina, in recognition of her tremendous success in country music. Chesney also made this moment special by handing Moroney a very sweet note, in which he commended her artistry while also encouraging her to remain true to herself, demonstrating a friendship and mutual respect.