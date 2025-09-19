Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Debut Album From Chase McDaniel

It's Friday, and that means that it's time for another edition of the Friday Soundcheck! We'll talk about a few new single releases, a huge debut album drop, a rising star, and one of this week's fastest chart climbers. Here's what's making noise this week.

Hot Off The Press

This week brought a wave of brand new country songs that you'll want to check out:

Vincent Mason - "Days Are Numbered"

Kameron Marlowe - "Let The Lonely"

Corey Kent & Max McNown - "Measure"

Dasha - "Train"

Album Drop: Chase McDaniel - Lost Ones

After nearly a decade in Nashville, Chase McDaniel has finally released his debut album Lost Ones. Every song on the record was co-written by McDaniel, with topics that cut deep, including mental health, grief, addiction, and resilience. In our conversation this week, Chase called this project his "first chapter," a chance to really tell his full story in album form. "It feels pretty crazy," he said. "I'm excited. I hope that it helps somebody."

Rising Star Spotlight: Preston Cooper - "Weak"

Meet Preston Cooper, the Ohio born singer-songwriter who went from delivering mail to landing a deal with Big Machine Records. His debut single "Weak" is a powerful anthem that is climbing the charts. With his bluesy grit and emotional honesty, Preston Cooper is hoping to prove that he's one of country's most compelling new voices with the growing success of his debut.

On Your Radar: George Birge - "It Won't Be Long"