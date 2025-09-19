Eric Church Recalls The Time He Played A Kids’ Birthday Party

When Eric Church took the stage at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday, September 18, 2025, the crowd got more than live music; they got one of the best stories from his early career.

With a grin, Church recalled that his very first show in the area wasn’t at a club, bar, or festival. He remembers it as a kids’ birthday party. Back when he was promoting his debut album Sinners Like Me, the rising singer was invited by a local station to play at a show for a radio station promotion called Backyard BBQ.

Razz, the current program director of the radio station, remembers it as part of a promotion called Backyard BBQ. The idea was simple but unforgettable—a lucky listener would win a private show right at their house, invite their friends, and soon the whole neighborhood would wander over for some barbecue and live country music. Over the years, artists like Dierks Bentley and Daryl Worley showed up to play these intimate backyard sets. But the one that stood out to Razz the most was when Eric Church performed. That particular BBQ happened to draw a crowd filled with neighborhood kids, making it one of the more unusual but memorable “concerts” in Church’s early days.

Expecting a typical country audience, Church walked in ready to perform songs like Before She Does, Lightning, and How Bout You. Instead, he remembers being greeted by about thirty 6-year-olds.

“I thought, ‘I’m going back home,’” he laughed, retelling the story. The image of a young Church strumming songs about heartbreak, small-town grit, and rebellion for a group of elementary schoolers had the Philly crowd roaring with laughter.

He then turned the tale into a full-circle moment, joking that those same kids were probably now grown up, standing in the arena with drinks in hand, belting out hits like Springsteen and Drink in My Hand.

Stories like this are why fans love Eric Church; he doesn’t just perform, he brings fans into the journey. From kids balancing birthday cakes to arenas packed with thousands, Church’s bond with Philadelphia has always been memorable. And after Thursday’s Free The Machine Tour stop, it’s safe to say that Philly won’t forget him either.