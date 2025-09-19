Is Kane Brown’s Next Album Going to be a Gospel One?

Kane Brown has never been afraid to venture outside the country lines, as evident from his catalog. From blending R&B into his radio hits to teaming up with pop and hip-hop artists, he’s built his career on keeping fans guessing on what he’s about to do next. But now, the question floating around is: Is Kane Brown about to take us to church with a gospel album?

Kane Brown Gave Fans a Sneak Peek of “Unspoken”

In case you missed it, Brown recently posted a video of himself singing while sitting beside a bonfire. He captioned the post “Unspoken” (we assume this is the title of the song). Part of the lyrics goes, “Ain't gonna leave a prayer left un-prayed / I'ma let it all off my chest / Gonna stand tall in what I say / 'Til I'm down to my last breath.”

Fans flocked to the comment section, urging the “Thank God” singer to release the complete track. One fan wrote, “RELEASE THIS you have no idea how many times I’ve just rewatched that clip you had on your story the other day.” Another wrote, “I love the way your music touches the soul.”

Other fans were also vocal about him using his voice to sing about God. One commented, “Thank you for speaking about God in your music.” A sentiment shared by another, “Double down my man! Way to stick to your faith.”

Gospel Album Soon?

There’s no confirmation yet, and no real news, about what Brown’s next album will be. He recently released his song “2 Pair,” which isn’t particularly faith-focused and is more like his usual sound of country and hip-hop, so the theory that his next project will be a full gospel album doesn’t hold much weight just yet.

However, his recent collaboration with Walker Hayes for “Song For My Son” shows how Brown is seriously considering adding more tracks that speak of his faith to his repertoire. Hayes shared that when he shared the song with Brown, he said that the song’s lyrics resonated with him and that he’d be honored to do the song with him.

Walker Hayes - Song For My Son (Visualizer) ft. Kane Brown