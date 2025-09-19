Positivity Anthems from Priscilla Block: Redefining Self-Love in Country Music

Since country music often sings about trucks, heartbreak, and whiskey shots, Priscilla Block sashayed in with something refreshingly and inspiringly different: unapologetic self-love. She made body positivity her banner, turning real-life struggles into anthems that make fans feel seen, celebrated, and maybe even ready to accept and live with their insecurities.

With her unfiltered and bold authenticity, Block has carved her name into Nashville, something that listeners who struggled with self-doubt have to thank her for. In this article, we’ll shine a spotlight on Block’s positivity anthems that have redefined self-love in country music, for those days you feel you don’t like what you see in front of the mirror.

Priscilla Block and Her Breakout Hit: “Thick Thighs” as a Self-Empowerment Anthem

“Thick Thighs” is Block’s signature body positivity anthem (you really can’t be more body positive with that title.) The song highlights how women should embrace their bodies regardless of their shape or size, especially the chorus: “I can't be the only one who likes / Extra fries over exercise / And never eat the produce that I buy / So why even try / You can't spell 'Diet' without 'Die' / I've been eatin' carbs since '95 / And I heard thick thighs save lives,” (preach it!)

Priscilla Block - Thick Thighs (Official Music Video)

Aside from the lyrics, the music video also reinforced the song’s message of loving yourself, with Block and her backup dancers wearing clothes they feel confident in. The track became popular on social media alongside other songs of hers before being released as a single.

From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Block’s Personal Journey

Block is the perfect singer for body positivity anthems since she also experienced struggling with body image to embracing self-love. Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1995, Block already has aspirations to become a country artist even at a young age. In 2014, she moved to Nashville to pursue music while working various odd jobs.

Block admitted to not loving being a “curvy girl” for a long time. Her body changed during puberty, leading her to hate her body for years. Writing “Thick Thighs” was a pivotal moment not only for her career, but also for her personal confidence. She also began owning the title of “body positive country artist,” and she considers it a compliment.

Aside from being body positive, Block also adopted a new philosophy of saying “no” to negative influences such as “self-talk, social media comparisons, and unhealthy habits,” as a result of a spiritual awakening trip to New Zealand.

Empowering Messages Beyond “Thick Thighs”

There are other songs from Block’s catalog that promote empowerment and self-acceptance. Her debut album, Welcome To The Block Party, includes tracks that talk about confidence and personal growth. Her song, “Peaked In High School,” deals with moving on from those who didn’t believe in her. The track also addressed bullying experiences: “Then freshman year you called me fat at the pool / Spent sophomore year skipping class / Bet junior year, you want it back / By senior year you were way too damn cool / Well look who peaked in high school.”

Priscilla Block - Peaked In High School (Official Music Video)

However, Block got the last laugh: “I left the town, you stuck around / You went to state and settled down / And always judged what I was doing / I got a deal, you got divorced / You see my face on Billboard / I changed the number you're still calling / Oh how things changed / Now you drop my name.” Revenge is indeed best served with a hit song.

Her second studio album, PB2, released last year, continued serving empowerment anthems.

Impact on Country Music and Fan Connection