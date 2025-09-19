Backstage Country
Tim McGraw’s 1999 Smash Hit ‘Something Like That’ Climbs to #15 on TikTok Charts

Tim McGraw performs prior to the MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 02, 2025 in Bristol, Tennessee.
Tim McGraw's "Something Like That," originally released in 1999, is enjoying an amazing resurgence nearly 26 years later. The song is being rekindled on TikTok, as a younger set of fans uses the nostalgia to create their own romantic-themed videos. As of Sept. 15, the track has climbed to No. 15 on the TikTok Music Charts, signaling its viral comeback.

"Something Like That" was first introduced on July 19, 1999, and was included on McGraw's fifth studio album titled A Place in the Sun. It quickly became a fan favorite. The song was a chart-topper on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and assured McGraw's place as one of country music's elite artists. The lyric imagery in the nostalgic song depicts young love, summer romance, and first kisses — something everyone can relate to in some form.

The return of "Something Like That" demonstrates that nostalgic country songs still have appeal, and social media is such a great way to reach new audiences with what is familiar to them. Good storytelling combined with the catchy hook of the chorus can go a long way. Timeless themes can cross decades and technology.

