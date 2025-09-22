Jon Pardi Gave Opener Priscilla Block a Generous ‘Thank You’ Gift

When you wrap up a tour, most headliners thank their openers with a quick handshake, a group photo, and maybe a “see you at the CMAs.” But Jon Pardi? He made sure his opening act, Priscilla Block, didn’t just leave the road with memories and Instagram photos; he sent her home with a seriously generous thank-you gift.

Jon Pardi and Priscilla Block on Mr. Saturday Night Tour

In a recent interview, Block revealed the generous gift that Pardi gave her. She joined Pardi as opener for his 2024 Mr. Saturday Night Tour. Block, who’s been winning fans over with her relatable and body positivity lyrics, shared that the singer gave her a guitar shop gift card, enough for her to buy any guitar she wishes. It was a thoughtful, big-deal gesture that showed just how much he appreciated her entertaining the fans and holding down the stage.

Guitar Shopping with Pardi

The “Thick Thighs” singer shared, “He got me a very nice, very generous gift card to pick out any guitar that I wanted. I told him, I was like, ‘I’m not gonna go do this until you are with me. I want you to help me pick out the guitar.’ That was really awesome.”

Block clarified that she wanted Pardi to be with her to give her advice on which guitar to purchase. “I do know the budget; I know the budget. But, you know, he might be like, ‘Do you really need the one with the sparkles?’”

She also said that she hasn’t had the chance to cash out Pardi’s gift yet but plans to set up a time with Pardi to buy the guitar together.

What’s Next for Her?

Block is gearing up to release her latest album, Things You Didn't See, coming on October 10. She recently released a new track, "Phones and Radio." She's also busy touring.

