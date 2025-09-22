This Day in Country History: September 22

Sept. 22 marks a significant day in country music history, with the Country Music Association Awards, the first Farm Aid concert, and two memorable music festivals. This day also saw Ashley McBryde suffer an accident and the opening of a Ray Stevens exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Noteable achievements on Sept. 22 included:

1999: Winners at the 33rd CMA Awards ceremony at the Grand Ole Opry included Shania Twain for Entertainer of the Year, Tim McGraw for Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, and Martina McBride for Female Vocalist of the Year. Musician of the Year went to Randy Scruggs, the Dixie Chicks won Single of the Year for "Wide Open Spaces," and Brooks & Dunn took home Vocal Duo of the Year.

Winners at the 33rd CMA Awards ceremony at the Grand Ole Opry included Shania Twain for Entertainer of the Year, Tim McGraw for Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, and Martina McBride for Female Vocalist of the Year. Musician of the Year went to Randy Scruggs, the Dixie Chicks won Single of the Year for "Wide Open Spaces," and Brooks & Dunn took home Vocal Duo of the Year. 2018: The "Young Love & Saturday Nights" singer Chris Young headlined his first show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as part of his Losing Sleep World Tour. Kane Brown and Morgan Evans were the opening acts.

Cultural Milestones

These significant events occurred on Sept. 22:

1985: The first Farm Aid concert was held in Champaign, Illinois. Organized by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp, the event raised money for struggling farmers. Star performers included Loretta Lynn, B.B. King, and Bob Dylan.

The first Farm Aid concert was held in Champaign, Illinois. Organized by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp, the event raised money for struggling farmers. Star performers included Loretta Lynn, B.B. King, and Bob Dylan. 2017: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened a new exhibit titled Ray Stevens: Everything Is Beautiful. Highlights included the artist's GRAMMY Awards, Nashville Songwriters Association International Hall of Fame induction award, and stage costumes.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans enjoyed the following music festivals on Sept. 22

2023: Fans of country music and Americana saw big-name acts perform at AMERICANAFEST in Nashville. Headliners on the fourth day of this five-day mega festival included Brandy Clark, Eddie 9V, Grace Morrison, and LadyCouch.

Fans of country music and Americana saw big-name acts perform at AMERICANAFEST in Nashville. Headliners on the fourth day of this five-day mega festival included Brandy Clark, Eddie 9V, Grace Morrison, and LadyCouch. 2024: Louisville, Kentucky, was home to the four-day Bourbon & Beyond music festival. This eclectic festival saw headlining acts such as Tyler Childers, Yonder Mountain String Band, and The Brothers Comatose. Other performers included My Morning Jacket, Motherfolk, and The Local Honeys.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a death to an accident, the industry faced these challenges on Sept. 22:

2020: Prominent country musician and songwriter Carl Chambers died at the age of 73. Chambers wrote "Close Enough to Perfect," recorded by the band Alabama, and Ricky Scaggs' "Love's Gonna Get You Someday."

Prominent country musician and songwriter Carl Chambers died at the age of 73. Chambers wrote "Close Enough to Perfect," recorded by the band Alabama, and Ricky Scaggs' "Love's Gonna Get You Someday." 2021: Ashley McBryde fell off a horse in Montana and was knocked unconscious. She received several stitches in her head and sustained a concussion. McByryde had to cancel several of her tour dates due to the incident.