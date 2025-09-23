Luke Combs Tries Out Fan-Powered Album Making by Dropping 14 Rough Cuts

Luke Combs is building excitement for his latest album with teasers, demos, and a host of new singles. The most talked-about preview is "Days Like These," a heartfelt ballad that celebrates the little joys in life. It was initially released as an acoustic preview in November 2023 and most recently previewed as a studio recording. Combs recently shared, "Y'all probably thought I had forgotten about 'Days Like These.' Can confirm I did not."

The stripped-down acoustic teaser features only vocals and guitar, keeping the focus on its evocative lyrics: "When the sky is blue and the grass is green / How much better can it be? / If I got you, and you got me / We got everything we need / Even if it grew on trees / Money can't buy days like these." The song's themes of happiness and contentment have drawn comparisons to Chris Stapleton's "Millionaire." While there is no official release date, industry chatter suggests an album announcement could come before the end of the year.

Combs has been engaging fans by sharing 14 demos on a private Instagram account in August, allowing them to help "crowdsource" the tracklist — a unique approach in country music. In July, he released "Back in the Saddle," which quickly climbed into the Top 10, adding to the excitement for the whole album.

In addition to "Days Like These," Combs has officially recorded "My Kinda Saturday Night," a previously unreleased fan favorite that went viral earlier this year. Both tracks are expected to play key roles in the rollout of his next project.

Combs is incredibly busy with a blockbuster October ahead, appearances at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, and concerts across London, Ocean City, and Miramar Beach.