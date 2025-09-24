Breaking Down Eric Church’s ‘Some of It’ Lyrics

Since life doesn’t come with an instruction manual, we have the next best thing: Eric Church’s “Some of It” lyrics that teach us, “Some of it you learn the hard way / Some of it you read on a page / Some of it comes from heartbreak / Most of it comes with age / And none of it ever comes easy.”

The GRAMMY-nominated track from his sixth studio album, Desperate Man, isn’t just a song you listen to during a long drive or when you’re chilling one afternoon; the lyrics are basically a mantra we should keep repeating, especially during difficult days. In this post, we’re breaking it all down line by line as a lesson for whatever stage you are in your life, or for when you can’t think of a caption for your Instagram post.

Eric Church - Some Of It (Official Music Video)

From Near-Rejection to No. 1 Hit

Co-written with Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, and Bobby Pinson, Church joined the group halfway through after the writers felt it was something he would sing. Pinson described the writing session as spontaneous relating, “It was just a bunch of people having lunch and writing something that sounded cool.”

No matter that it’s GRAMMY-nominated or was No. 1 on the US Country Airplay chart (becoming his eighth number one) the song almost didn’t make it to Church’s Desperate Man album. Fortunately, Church’s wife, Katherine, who has a background in music publishing, convinced him.

Aside from being nominated as Best Country Song during the 2020 GRAMMY Awards, the song was also nominated for the 2019 CMA Awards for Music Video of the Year.

Verse 1: Life’s Fundamental Truths Through Simple Observations

The first verse of "Some of It" talks about life’s fundamental truths: “Beer don't keep / Love's not cheap and trucks don't wreck themselves.” This line shows us that material things or possessions that don’t hold much value, such as beer and trucks, don’t last long. However, love, which is valuable, requires effort and time.

The line “Mama ain't a shrink, daddy ain't a bank / And God ain't wishin' well,” teaches us that we need to be self-reliant and set realistic expectations. Sure, our parents and faith can lend us a helping hand, but it still depends on us on how far we can go in life, depending on our own will and effort.

The last line of the first verse, “Money ain't rich, everybody sins / And nobody wins in a fight / And sometimes wrong gets right,” shows us that money isn’t always the answer, everybody makes mistakes, and understanding someone’s moral integrity can be difficult to understand.

These simple observations certainly have profound life lessons that resonate with listeners. The first verse sets up the song’s central theme about learning to deal with life’s curveballs.

The Chorus: Four Ways We Acquire Wisdom

“Some of It” has one of the most noteworthy choruses in country songs. “Some of it you learn the hard way,” suggests that some life lessons can only be learned by experiencing them the hard way. “Some of it you read on a page,” shows the importance of formal education, while “Some of it comes heartbreak,” explains how we can also learn through loss and pain. The line “Most of it comes with age” not only tells us that time and maturity provide perspective, but that we should also enjoy life when we are young, since we have a whole lot of growing up to figure things out.

The chorus’s end, “And none of it ever comes easy / A bunch of it you maybe can't use / I know I don't probably know what I think I do / But there's somethin' to some of it,” reflects intellectual humility and that we can’t learn everything all at once.

Verse 2: Lessons in Love, Loss, and Seizing Opportunities

The second verse progressed from lighter observations to deeper relationship wisdom: “Girls like to laugh / Tears don't last and scared’s what praying's for,” explains the emotional insights about joy, resilience, and faith. The next line, “When you dance, hold her close / 'Til it breaks go for broke / Be the first to reach for her hand,” tells us how important it is to show love to someone we care about. Finally, the last line, “No you don’t get to do some things again,” teaches us that there are moments and opportunities that are final, and no matter what we do, we can’t have them again.

The Bridge: Time, Commitment, and True Character

The bridge reflects on time and commitment as evident in the lines, “When you can take it slow / 'Cause time sure won't,” teaching us to enjoy the important things in life and to give time to what matters most. “What really makes you a man / Is being true to her until your glass runs out of sand,” shows us that death is inevitable and that loyalty and commitment until death show the true definition of one’s character. This bridge resonates with older listeners who have already experienced a lot in life.

Life’s Hard-Earned Lessons