Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Welcomes Six New Members for 2025 Class

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame has revealed the members of the class of 2025, recognizing six important songwriters and artists whose contributions have been greatly influential to country music. This year's group includes celebrated figures Steve Bogard, Tony Martin, Jim Lauderdale, and Don Cook, alongside country music superstars Brad Paisley and Emmylou Harris. Hall of Fame officials Rich Hallworth and Mark Ford made the announcement.

The induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 6 at the Music City Center in Nashville during the annual Hall of Fame Gala. The event will acknowledge the amazing achievements in songwriting, as well as the contributions to the music industry that these artists have made.

Jim Lauderdale is being honored for his unique role as a performer and a songwriter. Lauderdale is known as a recording artist, owning the hits “I Feel Like Singing Today” and “Mighty Lonesome,” and writing songs for the likes of Mark Chesnutt and Patty Loveless.

Don Cook's works as a songwriter indicate a genuine impact with songs such as T. Graham Brown's "I Wish That I Could Hurt That Way Again" and Brooks & Dunn's patriotic song "Only in America.”

Brad Paisley, a three-time Grammy winner, has written many of his own chart-topping songs, including “He Didn't Have to Be,” “Alcohol,” and “Remind Me.” Over his career, he has earned 41 Billboard Hot 100 songs and a reputation as one of country music's most skilled storytellers.

Emmylou Harris, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008, will also be celebrated. A 13-time Grammy-winning artist, Harris is known for songs such as “Boulder to Birmingham” and “White Line,” and has influenced generations of musicians with her innovative blend of folk and country.