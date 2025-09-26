Backstage Country
Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Christmas Already?

It’s Ben’s Friday Soundcheck, where every week I run through the best new releases in the world of country music. This week, there’s a bunch of new singles that dropped,…

Ben

It's Ben's Friday Soundcheck, where every week I run through the best new releases in the world of country music. This week, there's a bunch of new singles that dropped, two new albums - one of which with a holiday flair. Of course we'll also talk about a rising star and a song that should be on your radar.

Hot Off The Press

Ty Myers delivers smooth soul-country with "Come On Over, Baby." Hudson Westbrook teams up with Marshmello for "Better Man Than Me." Also, Avery Anna drops "Girl of Constant Sorrow," a song that really shows off her vocal range.

Album Drop

Thomas Rhett - About A Woman (Deluxe)

Thomas Rhett caps off his summer with the deluxe edition of About A Woman. Three new songs came out today, bringing the album total to 25. It includes collaborations with Jordan Davis, Blake Shelton, Tucker Wetmore, and Teddy Swims.

Lady A - On This Winter's Night, Vol. 2

Lady A makes their return to Christmas music with the second volume of On This Winter's Night. This one has a lot of the classics we love, plus a special version of "Silent Night" with Chris Tomlin.

Rising Star Spotlight

Ernest shines with "Would If I Could," a song that George Strait nearly recorded. Recently, Lainey Wilson, who is on the album version of the song, invited Ernest on stage for a duet of the song during a stop of her Whirlwind Tour.

On Your Radar

Riley Green and Ella Langley reunite for another duet, "Don't Mind If I Do." Their voices create undeniable chemistry, and it's already shooting up the charts.

