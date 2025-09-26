Dierks Bentley Debuts 120-Proof Bourbon at Kentucky Distillery

Dierks Bentley has unveiled ROW 94 Full Proof Bourbon, an uncut bourbon that comes in at 120 proof, the newest entry into his expanding whiskey portfolio. Bentley and the folks at Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, Kentucky, celebrated the release with tours of the distillery, live music, and tastings, all part of an effort to show Bentley's passion for the surrounding area in Kentucky as well as the commonwealth's rich bourbon history.

The Full Proof Bourbon is crafted with the same mash bill as the original ROW 94, using 70% Kentucky-grown corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted and row barley. The aging process is at least four years in charred American White Oak barrels. This spirit has a sophisticated flavor and aroma, including vanilla, tobacco, leather, and clove initially, and then honey sweetness, raisins, black pepper, and smoky oak for the finish. It has also won a gold medal at the 2025 Ascot Awards.

"During the development of our ROW 94 bourbon, I tasted it at full proof — and I instantly knew we had something special," says Bentley. "There's something raw and powerful about the uncut experience that really stuck with me. I love our flagship bourbon at 94 proof, but I've been looking forward to sharing this 120 proof expression with our fans ever since."

The ROW 94 brand takes its name from Bentley's move to Nashville in 1994, symbolizing his journey and the storytelling culture of Music Row. The partnership with Green River Distilling Co., founded in 1885, focuses on authenticity and transparency, and the distillery's DSP number is printed on each bottle. Priced at $54.99 per 750ml, the Full Proof offering sits above the original ROW 94, which retails for $39.99.

"I love the way it tastes ... kept coming back up here, visiting and hanging out," he said. "This place just felt like home. ... It felt like me, kind of looks like my guitar, weathered in a good way."