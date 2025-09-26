Lainey Wilson Code Word

Lainey Wilson is bringing her powerhouse voice and incredible stage energy to the Xfinity Center on Friday, October 11th—and Country 102.5 wants to send you there! Even better, every winner will qualify for the ultimate upgrade: a pair of PIT passes to get you closer than ever to the action.

This is your chance to be part of a night filled with unforgettable music, country vibes, and memories you’ll be talking about long after the last song. From the first note to the final encore, you’ll experience one of country’s biggest rising stars like never before.

Here’s how easy it is to win:

Listen for the Country Code Word at 7am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm on Country 102.5.

at 7am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm on Country 102.5. Once you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter below for your shot at tickets.

for your shot at tickets. The more code words you collect, the more entries you’ll score—and the better your chances of winning.

Every winner gets a pair of tickets to see Lainey Wilson live, and one lucky winner will have their night made even better with the grand prize PIT upgrade.

So set your reminders, turn up Country 102.5, and get ready for an unforgettable night of Lainey Wilson under the lights at the Xfinity Center.

Listen for the Code Words, enter them below, and you could be on your way to the PIT!