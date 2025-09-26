Win Passes To The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl

Get ready for an unforgettable morning with Country 102.5 at “The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl”—an exclusive, fans-only screening of Taylor Swift’s brand-new album experience, The Life Of A Show Girl. This isn’t just another movie run; it’s your all-access invitation to a celebration of Taylor's new album, all in the comfort of Country 102.5’s very own theater at Methuen 20.

Feel the excitement as the house lights dim right at 10 AM on Saturday (no waiting for previews or ads!) and the music takes center stage. Connect with fellow Swifties and be among the first to catch the world premiere of Taylor’s brand-new single, “The Fate Of Ophelia,” before anyone else hears it.

Enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of passes—meaning you and three friends would get to soak in the excitement together, surrounded by fellow fans who know every lyric and live for exclusive moments like this. This could be your chance to turn a regular Saturday into a truly unforgettable event, one you’ll talk about long after the last note plays.