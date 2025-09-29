Bailey Zimmerman Reunites with Young Fan at Grand Ole Opry

If you ever doubted that country music has heart, Bailey Zimmerman just gave us the ultimate reminder. The rising star, who recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry, made fans and audiences shed a tear or two when he was reunited with a young fan.

The Backstory: Bailey Zimmerman and the VIP Fan

Every artist has someone they consider to be their “No. 1 fan,” but Zimmerman’s little buddy, Lucas, has just claimed the title permanently. The two first met earlier when Lucas’s mom, Jessica, purchased meet and greet tickets for the “Religiously” singer’s St. Louis, Missouri show.

Lucas, who has spent his life in and out of the hospital because of several medical issues, defied his doctors’ expectations. In an interview with Country Now, Jessica said, “Lucas has had multiple coding episodes where CPR was performed, but Lucas just keeps fighting. They told us he would never walk, talk, or even live to the age of 1, and here we are at 10 years doing everything they said he wouldn’t do.”

Jessica shared that after the meet and greet, Zimmerman asked them to stay till the end: “Lucas and I were sitting on a picnic bench waiting for the concert to start, and Bailey was leaving the meet and greet, and he stopped to sit there and have a conversation with Lucas. They talked about his music and [asked] Lucas [what] his favorite song was. When Lucas told him ‘Rock And A Hard Place’ was his favorite song, Bailey told him to stay till the end because that’s the last song he plays.”

Turns out, Zimmerman planned to bring Lucas on stage with him. “Tears were rolling down my face during that whole performance of seeing this bond between Lucas and Bailey,” Jessica recalled. “It was totally a night to remember. The next day, it went viral on social media, and within a week or so, there was over 8.3 million views.”

Reunion at the Opry

In a recent post on his Instagram account, the Illinois native singer-songwriter shared his sweet reunion with Lucas. Zimmerman said in the video, “I got something super special. If any of you guys remember, I played a show in St. Louis, Missouri, and I met a kid named Lucas. He ended up becoming one of my best buds, he came up on stage with me, and he is here at the Grand Ole Opry tonight. I get to see him again.” He captioned the post with “What a special night LOVE YOU LUCAS.”