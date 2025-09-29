This Day in Country History: September 29
Being a member of the Grand Ole Opry is significant, and Dierks Bentley celebrated 10 years as a member on Sept. 29. Several artists released songs or won awards, and fans had fun at a country music festival. Keep reading to learn about more events from this day in country music history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Dierks Bentley and Luke Combs reached some exciting milestones on Sept. 29:
- 2015: Dierks Bentley celebrated his 10th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Bentley performed at the famous venue with songs such as "What Was I Thinkin'" and "Riser."
- 2020: The Nashville Songwriter Awards named "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" singer Luke Combs Artist of the Year for the second time. The award was presented virtually that year due to restrictions on public gatherings from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cultural Milestones
From a famous Merle Haggard song to an honorable award, these were cultural milestones from Sept. 29:
- 1969: The legendary Merle Haggard released his song "Okie From Muskogee." Even Haggard himself wasn't sure if it was a joke or a controversial song about the protests against the Vietnam War. Regardless, this song made Haggard a household name in country music.
- 2017: Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn, one of the top-selling country music duos of all time, received a distinguished artist-in-residence award from Louisiana Tech University. Brooks donated memorabilia, including one of his first guitars, to the university, along with an ACM award.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Certifications and a music festival on Sept. 29 included:
- 2017: Chris Young and Cassadee Pope's duet, "Think of You," received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. The song went Gold in 2016 and received a Multi-Platinum certification from the RIAA in 2021.
- 2022: La Cygne, Kansas, hosted the Firewater Music Festival with performers such as the Clay Clear Band and Eli Howard & The Greater Good. The Matt Poss Band and Steven Bankey & The Flatland Band also delighted fans when they took the stage on Sept. 29.
Industry Changes and Challenges
A marriage and a birth marked this day in country music history:
- 2001: "What Part of No" singer Lorrie Morgan married the "Queen of My Double Wide Trailer" singer, Sammy Kershaw, on Sept. 29. This was Morgan's fifth husband, and she and Kershaw ultimately divorced in 2007.
- 2014: Rascal Flatts singer Joe Don Rooney and his wife, Tiffany Fallon, welcomed a baby girl on Sept. 29. Devon Olivia was the couple's third child, joining her siblings Raquel Blue and Jagger Donavan. Both Rooney and Fallon were excited to have their third child together.
Country music stars performed for enthusiastic crowds, welcomed new family members, and received honors, making Sept. 29 an eventful and interesting day for country music fans.