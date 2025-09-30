Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan to Co-Headline a Show at the University of Georgia

When it comes to country shows and performances, some lineups are good, others are great, and then there are the ones that make you thank the country music gods for spoiling us. Case in point: Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are teaming up to co-headline a show at the University of Georgia. Two of the biggest names in country music are taking the same stage, and to say that it’s going to be an awesome show is an understatement.

Live Between the Hedges Concert Series

Country Now reported that the Georgia natives Aldean and Bryan will perform at the venue as part of the Live Between the Hedges Concert Series presented by Pruitt Health. Aside from the longtime friends, the lineup also includes Zach Top and Lauren Alaina, plus DJ Rock and Dee Jay Silver.

Jason Aldean: “This One’s Gonna Be Something People Haven’t Seen Before”

Aldean said, “Playing Sanford Stadium in 2013 was one of the biggest highlights of my career. I couldn’t be more excited to co-headline it this time with my buddy Luke Bryan. Luke and I have talked for years about wanting to do another show in Athens, and finally, the stars have aligned for us to be able to do it. This one’s gonna be something people haven’t seen before…..WE PROMISE YA!”

Bryan added, “Growing up going to Sanford Stadium was always a highlight of the year for me, and I can’t believe I get to go back as a co-headliner with one of my best friends and play this iconic place.”

He continued, “Aldean and I have been talking about putting on a unique show together for a few years, and to be able to do that in our home turf is incredible. I am so grateful to continue to have these opportunities and to keep being able to have so much fun at this life. This is going to be way up there on the list for me!”

Georgia Associate Athletic Director Tanner Stines had nothing but praise for the co-headliners: “We could not be more excited to partner with Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan to bring concerts back to Sanford Stadium. Their deep passion for the University of Georgia and their enthusiasm to help us relaunch this concert series speaks volumes to their commitment to this state.”