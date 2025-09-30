Luke Combs to Drop ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ This Week, New Album Coming Soon

Luke Combs is in the home stretch of finishing the next album that he has been working on, and he teased that it could be the best album of his career at this moment. There is no timeline for the new album to be released, but he says updates around the album will have information to share soon. As you can imagine, much of what he shares, his fans are energized to hear any information regarding what can be a momentous record in his discography.

The country star has been teasing a new song, "My Kinda Saturday Night," which has generated significant buzz online. Recently, Combs posted a teaser of the song on TikTok, giving listeners a sample of the happy, toe-tappin' tune that is based on traditional weekend rituals of hammering drinks, hanging with friends, and having a good time. He also shared on Instagram that the full studio version is expected to drop by the end of the upcoming week, likely on a Friday.

"Luckily, this will be the last Saturday night we won't have 'My Kinda Saturday Night,'" Combs shared.

Combs has been focusing on studio work this year, taking a break from extensive touring, and has mostly appeared at select festivals. His previous album, Fathers & Sons, released last summer, was an extraordinarily personal concept album that reflected a more personal aspect of his art but lacked the sales and popularity of earlier albums.

In addition to his solo work, Combs is staying busy with collaborative work, including a recent feature on rapper BigXthaPlug's song "Pray Hard," showing again how eager he is to collaborate and experiment with artists in other genres.