Dylan Scott Lights Up Nashville Show With Fireworks and ’90s Country Throwbacks

Dylan Scott performed at The Pinnacle in Nashville on September 26, as part of his Easy Does It Tour, and, as always, he took the stage sharing his usual exuberance, honesty, and storytelling that blew the roof off the venue. He was supported by George Birge and Zach John King, and performed for a close-to-filling audience of nearly all ages through a combination of radio hits, sentimental ballads, and significant country songs.

The show opened with a creative radio simulation featuring snippets of various songs across genres, immediately setting a festive tone. Scott led the crowd through more than 15 songs, including “Boys Back Home,” “New Truck,” “Hooked,” and a cover of Hank Williams Jr.'s “A Country Boy Can Survive.” He also leaned into nostalgia with a medley of '90s favorites like “Fishin' in the Dark” and “Check Yes or No.”

“I'll tell ya this,” Scott said to the crowd. “I've been in this town 15 years, and what I'm seeing here tonight is validating everything. Cause I can tell you that this town's been way too good to us,” leading into his hit “This Town's Been Too Good To Us.”

Scott highlighted personal moments throughout the evening, slowing the pace with songs such as “What He'll Never Have” and “I Owe You One,” where he shared stories of his Louisiana roots, faith, and family. He paid tribute to his wife, Blair, and their three children with songs like “My Girl” and “Good Times Go By Too Fast.” His youngest son, Barron, joined him on stage for a birthday performance, further solidifying the artist's connection to the show through his family.

Interactive elements kept the energy high, including Scott handing out red Solo cups during “I'll Be a Bartender,” and the night reached a peak with a crowd sing-along of “My Girl,” his breakout hit that solidified his bond with fans.

Though still considered underrated, Scott's Nashville stop proved his potential for even larger stages, showcasing the versatility and charisma of a future Country Music Entertainer of the Year.