Country Musicians with Surprising College Degrees and Academic Backgrounds

Behind the ballads and anthems, some of country music’s biggest names were once buried in textbooks, pursuing majors you’d never guess. From labs to business schools, these country musicians with surprising college degrees prove that you can have the best of both worlds.

Ivy League Powerhouses

When it comes to brainpower in country music, few shine brighter than Kris Kristofferson and Mary Chapin Carpenter. These two stars have résumés that read like Ivy League success stories. Kristofferson, who gave us “Me and Bobby McGee,” graduated summa cum laude from Pomona College with a degree in English Literature before earning a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University, where he completed a master’s in the same field. He also served in the U.S. Army military service as a helicopter pilot, with the rank of Captain.

Carpenter, on the other hand, graduated from Brown University in 1981 with a degree in American civilization before becoming the only woman to ever win four consecutive GRAMMYs for Best Female Country Vocal Performance (1992–1995).

Their scholarly backgrounds gave both artists an intellectual advantage that shines through in their songwriting, helping fuel careers marked not just by hits, but by longevity and artistry that stands the test of time.

Advertising, Business, and Finance

Some of the country’s biggest power players didn’t just master a guitar—they first mastered the business world. Garth Brooks, who graduated with an advertising degree from Oklahoma State University in 1985 (and later earned a master’s from the same institution in 2011), went on to become the best-selling solo artist in American history, a feat that perhaps can also be attributed to his business background.

Luke Bryan also knew that having a business degree would be beneficial down the road. The “Knockin’ Boots” singer graduated with a degree in business administration from Georgia Southern University, where he was a proud Sigma Chi brother. His future tourmate and fellow Georgian, Cole Swindell, earned a marketing degree from the same school and first connected with Bryan when the superstar played fraternity parties.

Meanwhile, Lady A’s Charles Kelley put his University of Georgia finance studies to work, bringing sharp financial literacy into a fickle industry.

Together, these stars show how business know-how can translate into massive commercial success.

Education, Arts, and Sciences

Aside from business, some country stars took a different academic path. Reba McEntire, for instance, earned a teaching degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. We can really see her in a classroom, opening the minds of her students if she ever hangs up her mic.

Sam Hunt’s journey is even more unconventional: he studied Philosophy at the University of Alabama, Birmingham while serving as the starting quarterback. Talk about breaking stereotypes about rock stars and jocks before graduating with an Economics degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

Jennifer Nettles studied Sociology and Anthropology at Agnes Scott College, a private women’s college in Decatur, Georgia, while also forming her first band, Soul Miner’s Daughter. And then there’s George Strait, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Texas State University in 1979 before being awarded an honorary doctorate in 2006.

Communications and Journalism

Country music artists like Carrie Underwood studied communications, which helped enhance their careers. Underwood graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications, emphasizing journalism, from Northeastern State University in 2006, earning college credit for her time on American Idol along the way.

Darius Rucker earned a mass communications degree from the University of South Carolina in Columbia before becoming one of only two Black artists to achieve three consecutive No. 1 hits in country music. Meanwhile, Randy Rogers studied mass communications with a public relations focus at Texas State University, and Wade Bowen pursued public relations at Texas Tech University.

For these country stars, a classroom foundation in communications and journalism became their secret weapon to have better stage presence and an enduring connection with fans.

How Education Shaped Their Musical Success