Country Stars Unwrap Holiday Albums and Tours for 2025 Season

Country music stars are preparing to ring in the 2025 holiday season with festive albums and tours that showcase the genre's long-standing tradition of Christmas celebrations. Several major artists have lined up projects that will carry them through November and December with seasonal music and live performances.

Trisha Yearwood is set to release her holiday album “Christmastime," which is accompanied by a holiday tour featuring performances with local symphonies across the country. Cities on the schedule include Nashville, Newark, and Atlanta, with dates running from Dec. 2 to Dec. 20.

“Christmas has always been one of my favorite times of year, so I am thrilled to announce my new album, ‘Christmastime', will release on November 7th,” Yearwood writes in an Instagram post. “I will also be going on tour alongside local symphonies all across the country.”

Lady A will follow up their earlier holiday release with “On This Winter's Night” Volume 2. The trio will celebrate with a seasonal tour bringing their new collection to fans nationwide. “Being a part of your holiday traditions over the years has been a true blessing for us, and we're so excited to continue to build new traditions with you through this album,” Lady A wrote on social media.

Brett Eldredge is also returning to the spotlight this season with the revival of his popular “Glow Live” tour. Running from Nov. 28 to Dec. 20, the series includes stops in Nashville, Chicago, and Boston, continuing Eldredge's reputation as one of country music's signature Christmas performers.

Jon Pardi will join the festive lineup with a limited run of holiday shows in Florida. His The Christmas Show will run from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, offering fans in the Sunshine State a chance to celebrate the season with his distinctive style.