Zac Brown Band Adds Dates to Las Vegas Residency Due to Overwhelming Demand

Looks like Las Vegas wanted to keep Zac Brown Band around for a whole lot longer. After fans snapped up tickets faster than you can say “Chicken Fried,” the band officially added more dates to their Las Vegas residency. Apparently, Sin City and fans who weren’t able to purchase tickets on time rallied for the band to give in to what they wanted: two more dates for their Love & Fear residency.

Zac Brown Band to Perform in Vegas

Sphere Las Vegas posted the good news on its official Instagram account, uploading a poster of the band’s residency with the new dates. The caption reads, “LOVE & FEAR NEW DATES JUST ANNOUNCED: Zac Brown Band is extending their run at Sphere Las Vegas to January 16 & 17! Travel VIP packages AVAILABLE NOW at zacbrownband.com/vip Presale registration is now open. Learn more and register at zacbrownband.com Paid Zamily members have priority presale access on October 6 at 10AM PT. Join now at zacbrownband.com/zamily General on sale begins Thursday, October 9 at 10am PT.”

The band first announced their Las Vegas residency in July with a teaser video. The band’s Love & Fear album’s artwork flashed across the venue’s dome before the announcement. The initial dates for the residency were announced for December 5-7 and December 12-13. Then they added two more shows for January 9-10, 2026, and now, two new dates were added: January 16-17, 2026.

Fans were, of course, excited and flocked to the comments section. One wrote, “MORE DATES?!?! LETS GO NOW I CAN MAKE IT !!!”

Zac Brown said in an interview with Us Weekly that they are gearing up to prepare a show the fans deserve, even if that means that he’s “going into debt to make it happen.” He added, “It’s a big moment in time, and it’s like, for us, I want to be among the names of the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones and the bands that take that lifelong career impact fan journey to be able to do that. This is our statement to try to step into that.”