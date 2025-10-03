Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Luke Combs Does It Again

It's time for another Friday Soundcheck, your weekly roundup of the biggest new country releases, album drops, and rising stars to keep on your radar. This week brings Toby Keith tributes from two of country's brightest voices, a clever new Ashley Cooke single, Luke Combs teasing what's to come next year, and a rising newcomer. Plus, HARDY slows things down with a single that's all about your favorite country song.

Hot Off The Press

This week's single releases are covering every part of the spectrum:

Megan Moroney finally brings her cover of Toby Keith's "Who's Your Daddy" to streaming platforms everywhere after it spent some time as an Apple Music exclusive. It's a playful, twangy tribute that stays true to Toby's original but adds Megan's unmistakable modernness.

She's not alone in honoring Toby Keith. Ella Langley also drops her version of "Wish I Didn't Know Now." Langley's powerhouse delivery puts a fresh stamp on the 90s classic, reminding fans just how timeless Toby's catalog is.

Meanwhile, Ashley Cooke has released something brand new: "Tin Foil Hat." The clever track blends wittiness with Cooke's polished sound, showing off what makes her one of country's most promising young voices.

Album Drop

Big news from Luke Combs this week! While fans wait for his full album coming in early 2026, he has dropped a surprise new EP called The Prequel. The project includes three new songs: "My Kinda Saturday Night," "15 Minutes," and "Days Like These." Luke says he didn't want to wait to share new music, and this mini collection gives fans a first taste of what's to come on his next full length release. In fact, "My Kinda Saturday Night" is not only the EP's centerpiece, it's also the name of his upcoming 2026 tour.

The EP caps off a huge summer for Combs, who became the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. He's also set to headline Austin City Limits and Country Calling later this month, while his single "Back In The Saddle" has climbed inside the top 10 at country radio.

Rising Star Spotlight

This week, we shine on Vincent Mason with his single "Wish You Well."

Mason is preparing to release his debut album There I Go on November 7th. It's a 14 song record including fan favorites like "Hell Is A Dancefloor" and "Damned If I Do," alongside new songs such as "Days Are Numbered" and "Good Run." Mason co-wrote nearly every track blending his personal stories of love, heartbreak, and growth into a project that already feels very authentic.

Of course, "Wish You Well," which is currently climbing the charts, will be on the record as well.

On Your Radar

Finally, make room on your playlist for HARDY's new single "Favorite Country Song."

On the surface, it starts off with a familiar formula: name-dropping classics from Merle Haggard, Kenny Chesney, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and more. But this track goes deeper that just the titles, it's a heartfelt tribute to the sights, sounds, and small-town feelings that define country living.