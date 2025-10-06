Lee Brice to Drop New Single ‘Killed the Man’ on October 31

Lee Brice will be debuting his new single "Killed the Man" on Oct. 31. The upcoming track is yet another installment in Brice's prolific rush of creativity that has so far included multiple singles released in 2025, like "Cry" and "Said No Country Boy Ever." The new songs affirmed Brice's musical versatility, showcasing multiple sides of Brice in "Cry," which explores vulnerability and masculinity, and his love for his Texas country roots as he shares the spotlight with outstanding contemporaries Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser on "Said No Country Boy Ever."

Brice's previous full-length album, Hey World, released in November 2020, featured major hits including "One of Them Girls" and "Memory I Don't Mess With," reinforcing his place among country music's most enduring talents. Since the album's success, Brice has continued to release new material regularly. He consistently proves himself a committed, developing songwriter and performer.

His new single, "Killed the Man," is a reflection of Brice's growth as an artist and person. The song communicates themes of change, humility, and faith, based on both Brice's life and his reflections on change.

"When I first heard this song, it made me look back at my own life and see the man who I was isn't the man I am today. I think the message is something anyone can relate to as we all strive to evolve and grow through life and its challenges. For me, 'Killed The Man' captures that stripping away of the ego to become who God intended me to be, leaning into family, faith, and something bigger than myself," shared Brice.