Taylor Swift Song Rumored to be About Blake Lively is Actually a Nod to her Country Roots

With the title “Ruin the Friendship,” fans began to speculate that Taylor Swift was alluding to her ex-bff, Blake Lively. ICYMI, Swift was dragged into Lively’s legal drama with Justin Baldoni, the director and co-star of It Ends With Us. The drama is messy and ongoing. It’s understandable that when the multi-millionaire singer-songwriter released the tracks of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, one could assume the sixth track is about the Gossip Girl alum. That is, until the album’s release last Friday.

Taylor Swift Paid Homage to Her Country Roots

Swift debuted as a country artist with her self-titled album in 2006. After that, she released Fearless in 2008, Speak Now in 2010, her album where she started genre blending of country and pop, which continued until Red in 2012. Her succeeding albums showed her transition from country to pop, but it seems she hasn’t forgotten her roots.

Fans believe that “Ruin the Friendship” is a continuation of her song “Forever Winter” from the Red album. Some are even calling it “Forever Winter 2.0.” Both songs talk about missing the opportunity to let someone know your feelings before they're gone forever.

Taylor Swift - Ruin the Friendship (Visualizer)

“Ruin the Friendship’s” post-chorus goes “My advice is to always ruin the friendship / Better that than regret it for all time / Should've kissed you anyway / And my advice is to always answer the question / Better that than to ask it all your life/ Should've kissed you anyway,” while “Forever Winter’s” chorus: “I didn't know You were breakin' down / I'd fall to pieces on the floor / If you weren't around / Too young to know it gets better / I'll be summer sun for you forever / Forever winter if you go.”

Authentic Storytelling

Swift has always been an authentic storyteller, which can also be attributed to her beginning as a country music artist. The genre, known for its effectiveness of “short form storytelling better than any other genre,” gave Swift the chance to showcase her superb skill in writing poetic lyrics about love, romance, heartbreak, and other experiences.