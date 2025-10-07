Backstage Country
Bailey Zimmerman Ready for Fourth Stagecoach Festival Show in 2026

Bailey Zimmerman is preparing to return to Stagecoach 2026 for his fourth time at the iconic country music festival. The man from Illinois, who is rapidly rising from small-town to…

Jennifer Eggleston
Bailey Zimmerman performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images

Bailey Zimmerman is preparing to return to Stagecoach 2026 for his fourth time at the iconic country music festival. The man from Illinois, who is rapidly rising from small-town to national prominence, will take the stage on Apr. 26, 2025. In doing so, he is prepared to put on an enthusiastic performance that expresses his appreciation, as well as personal and professional development.

Zimmerman recalls his early days performing at Stagecoach with vivid enthusiasm, crediting the festival as a milestone moment in his career. "Stagecoach is honestly just a different atmosphere," Zimmerman, 25, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the festival.

"I'll never forget that feeling of going out on my first Stagecoach stage and just rocking and having so many people that were rocking with me. It was so crazy," he says. "And then to get it to do it the next year with Morgan [Wallen] and HARDY, it was just like, 'Dude, is life even real? This is insane.'"

In 2023, Zimmerman performed in blistering 110-degree heat for his Stagecoach debut, followed by an even more memorable set in 2024 alongside friends and collaborators Wallen and HARDY. Now, he's preparing to retake the main stage, balancing excitement with the familiar nerves that drive his passionate performances.

"I am just going to go out there and freaking rock my face off and give 150% just like every single show. I'm not going to lie. I am already just a little nervous because you got to go out there and rock," the "Religiously" singer says.

Zimmerman's career has been a whirlwind, propelled by hits like "Fall in Love," "Rock and a Hard Place," and "Holy Smokes." Beyond award nominations from the ACM, People's Choice Country Awards, and CMT Music Awards, his greatest fulfillment comes from giving back to his family.

"The thing that I'm most proud of is that I get to take care of my mom. Because growing up, she really just gave everything to me and my family and never really had anything herself," he says. "And it makes me want to cry because like I said, nobody ever gets this opportunity."

Bailey ZimmermanHardy
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
