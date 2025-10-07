Win Home Opener Bruins Tickets

Boston hockey is back, and Country 102.5 wants to send you to the Boston Bruins Home Opener! This Thursday, the Bruins hit the ice at TD Garden to face the Chicago Blackhawks, and you could be in the crowd for all the action.

Ben has the hookup, just listen on Wednesday in the 4pm hour for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this epic early-season matchup. Be ready when Ben gives you the cue, get to dialing 888-819-1025 — it’s your shot to cheer on the B’s in style. Don’t miss out on the energy, the crowd, and that first puck drop of the season!