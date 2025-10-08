Dolly Parton Says ‘I Ain’t Dead Yet!’ Addressing Rumors

Dolly Parton is setting the record straight on her health after fans grew worried when her sister asked for prayers.

“I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am,” Parton said in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, captioned with her own humor: “I ain’t dead yet!”

“Do I look sick to you?” she asked. “I’m working hard here!”

Filming the message on Oct. 8 while in between working on commercials, Parton explained she wanted to “put everybody’s mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned.”

The 79-year-old superstar admitted she is undergoing “a few treatments” and dealing with “some problems,” but emphasized she is “OK.”

After the death of her husband, Carl Dean, earlier this year, Parton said she neglected her own health. “I didn’t take care of myself,” she shared. “When I got around to it, the doctor said, ‘We need to take care of this, we need to take care of that.’ Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home.”

Even so, she stressed: “I wanted you to know that I’m not dying! I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done working.”

Sister’s Prayer Request Sparked Concern

The reassurance follows a heartfelt plea from Parton’s sister, Freida Parton, who rallied fans just a day earlier.

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly,” Freida wrote in an Oct. 7 Facebook post. “Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been (led) to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

She added: “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you! ❤️”

But after the post sparked worry among fans, Freida quickly clarified. “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly,” she wrote later that day.

She explained that Dolly has simply been “a little under the weather” and that her request was nothing more than “a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”

Dolly’s other sister, Stella, also addressed fans on Facebook, revealing she had been facing backlash for not speaking publicly about Dolly’s health.

“I personally, respect the privacy of ALL my family members and will not disrespect them by discussing their personal business with anyone,” Stella, 76, wrote. “If you need further information please go to their pages.”

She added a pointed message to critics: “Those of you who feel the need to attack or insult me because I don’t serve as your information booth, you aren’t really fans. If you were, you would not make such an effort to say some of the hurtful things you’ve posted on my different social media platforms in the past 24 hours!”

Stella concluded by expressing appreciation for genuine concern: “I personally, appreciate those of you with sincere concerns on Dolly’s behalf and so do my family members.”

Concert Postponements

Dolly herself previously acknowledged health challenges in a Sept. 28 social media update when she announced she was postponing her upcoming Las Vegas shows.

“As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” she explained. “I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

She assured fans that her condition still allows her to “work on all of my projects from here in Nashville,” adding, “I just need a little time to get show ready.”

Dolly’s Message to Fans