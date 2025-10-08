HARDY Announces Dates for ‘COUNTRY! COUNTRY!’ Tour

Country fans, clear your calendars for next year. HARDY just dropped the news that his COUNTRY! COUNTRY! Tour is officially hitting the road in 2026. Double the country, double the twang. With his latest album of the same name, HARDY is doubling down on his roots. Expect loud guitars, rowdy crowds, and lyrics that hit right in the feels.

HARDY: “We Won’t Let You Down”

The Mississippi-born singer-songwriter announced in an Instagram video his new COUNTRY! COUNTRY! Tour set to start February 5 in Ontario. HARDY, fresh off his coast-to-coast JIM BOB World Tour, is eager to hit the road again: “We won’t let you down, it’ll be a good time. I can’t wait to get back on the road already. I love you guys, thank you.”

Joining him on the road are Cameron Whitcomb, Tucker Wetmore, Mitchell Tenpenny, Muscadine Bloodline, Jake Worthington, and McCoy Moore on select dates.

Check out the dates and venues for HARDY’s 2026 COUNTRY! COUNTRY! Tour.

February 5: Tribute Communities Centre, Oshawa, ON

February 6: TD Coliseum, Hamilton, ON

February 7: Canada Life Place, London, ON

February 11: Canada Life Center, Winnipeg, MB

February 12: SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK

February 13: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

February 19: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

February 20: South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC

February 21: Abbottsford Centre, Abbottsford, BC

March 19: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

March 20: Vibrant Arena at The MARK, Moline, IL

March 21: CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

March 26: PPL Center, Allentown, PA

March 27: Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, WV

March 28: Ford Center, Evansville, IN

April 9: Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Knoxville, TN

April 10: Cadence Bank Arena, Tupelo, MS

April 17: Choctaw Grand Theatre, Durant, OK

April 18: Choctaw Grand Theatre, Durant, OK

April 23: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

April 24: Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

April 25: Kia Center, Orlando, FL

May 21: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

May 22: Orion Amphitheater, Huntsville, AL

May 23: The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, AL

May 28: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

May 29: Darien Lake Amphitheatre, Buffalo, NY

May 30: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

June 4: Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

June 5: Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, St. Louis, MO

June 6: Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

June 11: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

June 12: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA

June 13: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC

June 25: BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

June 26: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

June 27: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

August 20: Cooks Garage, Lubbock, TX

August 21: Whitewater Amphitheater, New Braunfels, TX