Lauren Alaina Opens Up About How Her Father’s Relapse Led to His Death, Plans to Give to Veterans

On Oct. 6, Lauren Alaina posted a heartbreaking message about her late father, J.J. Suddeth, who struggled with addiction. It would have been Suddeth's 13th anniversary of sobriety. He passed away in July 2024 at age 52 following a relapse, a loss that had a profound effect on Alaina and led her to publicly advocate seeking help and support from the community.

"In a perfect world, we would be celebrating 13 years of his sobriety. Today I choose to honor him still," said Alaina in her social media message. "He was a proud father and pawpaw. He was a proud Army veteran. He was smart. He was kind. He was the funniest person I have ever met. He always had the answer to any question I had. He is so missed," she shared.

Alaina shared that she intends to construct a blanket for her daughter using her father's clothes and donate the remainder to a veterans organization to carry on his legacy of service and compassion. "If you know any veterans organization that could benefit from my daddy's belongings, please share below. I know that would make him proud," Alaina added. She also shared thoughts of their relationship, identifying influence in songs such as "Doin' Fine," "My Old Man," and "Little Things."

The singer shared that she was on tour with Jason Aldean when she learned of her father's death, expressing gratitude for the support from her loved ones and faith community during the grieving process. Within five hours of posting, her video received more than 83,000 likes and hundreds of comments offering comfort and empathy.

Support from fellow country artists was immediate. Jake Owen wrote: "Amen. There's plenty of love out here to comfort those that are lost. Proud of you, Lauren." Carly Pearce added "Love you, Lauren," while Chase Matthew praised her bravery.

Alaina has now shared that she plans to cancel her shows in the near future to prioritize her mental health and family, stating that it is important to take time to get better.