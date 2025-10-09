Eric Church Sings Special Song for Son’s Birthday at Kentucky Show

Eric Church created a deeply emotional moment on stage in Lexington, Kentucky, when he performed his rarely heard song “Three Year Old” in honor of his son Boone McCoy Church's 14th birthday. The intimate tribute, delivered during his ongoing Free The Machine Tour, marked the return of the song to his live set after several years.

Before beginning, Church addressed the crowd, saying, “If you'll indulge me, I'm trying to figure out how to do this the right way. I wrote this song when my oldest boy was three years old. He is 14 years old today. I haven't done it in a long time, and I'm not even sure if I can, but I just want to say I love you very much.”

As Church performed, his emotion was palpable. The moment grew even more poignant when a fan in the audience called out, “Happy birthday, Boone!” The spontaneous gesture drew smiles from the crowd and from Boone himself, who was in attendance with friends.

“A fan who unknowingly was just a couple rows away from the former three-year-old yelled, ‘Happy birthday, Boone!' The warmest, most genuine smile broke across Boone's face, and his friends threw an arm around him, and if that song is never performed again, it's because it already reached perfection at that exact moment.”

Originally featured as the closing track on Church's 2015 album Mr. Misunderstood, “Three Year Old” reflects lessons in simplicity, curiosity, and love inspired by Boone's early years. The last live performance of the song took place in 2023 at The Gorge, so being able to experience the song in Kentucky was a special rarity.