Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Introducing Atlus

It's time for another Friday Soundcheck, where we dive into the biggest new releases in country music that you must know about.

Hot Off The Press

Zach John King dropped "Still Feel The Burn." His vocals are gritty yet tender, capturing the space between heartbreak and healing.

Morgan Evans is back with a new song: "Beer Back Home." It's an anthem that makes you want to roll the window down for sure!

Jake Owen takes a nostalgic turn with "Middle Age Crazy." It's a reflective track with the charm that only he can pull off.

Joe Nichols reminds us why traditional country never goes out of style on "Goodbyes Are Hard To Listen To." It's a song that could've come straight from the golden era of the 90s.

Ty Myers and Marcus King team up on "Two Trains," a powerhouse song full of bluesy guitars and smoky vocals.

Album Drop

First up, Priscilla Block returns with her highly anticipated sophomore project Things You Didn't See. The 14 song album includes the single "Good On You" and the standout track "Couldn't Care Less."

Also dropping today: Jason Aldean's 30 Number One Hits. The digital release celebrates his incredible chart run, collecting every one of his No. 1 singles from "Why" and "Big Green Tractor" to "Whiskey Drink." Physical and vinyl editions will hit stores on November 28.

Rounding out the album lineup, Atlus makes his debut with Secondhand Smoke - EP. The songs on the record are chapters from his life, and every one of them tells a story that he's lived through. It is worth a full listen.

Rising Star Spotlight

This week, we feature Brandon Lake, who joins forces with Jelly Roll on the powerful anthem "Hard Fought Hallelujah." The song, which recently earned a CMA Nomination for Musical Event of the Year, has been a breakout moment for Lake, marking his first ever CMA nod.

On Your Radar