Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – So Much New Music!

Hey there! Welcome to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear! It's been a while since we've checked in on the songs that I am loving, so there's a lot to bring you up to speed on. Here's what I've been loving!

Shaboozey & Jelly Roll - "Amen"

This is going to be a HUGE song for both Shaboozey and Jelly Roll. Shaboozey has had a great start to his country music career with two straight number one songs. Jelly Roll has cemented himself as a mainstay in the genre. This new powerhouse duet might be the catchiest song on the radio right now.

Jason Aldean - "How Far Does A Goodbye Go"

Jason Aldean just released his 30 Number One Hits collection to streaming, and this song could be his 31st. On first listen, "How Far Does A Goodbye Go" instantly reminded me of that classic, 2000's Aldean sound that we grew up on, and learned to love. For me, he was one of the driving factors of my infatuation for country music, and this song just proves how much of a powerhouse he is.

Ashley Cooke - "The Hell You Are"

Ashley Cooke scored her first number one at the end of 2024 with "Your Place." It was a big song for her, and it was the perfect one to have as a debut, launching her career. This song is going to be even bigger, I think. She's hit her stride with this catchy, upbeat anthem that I know will be turned up loud for you when you hear it.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6Gzqi2Gw7DoVmpCl0BmBdY?si=wDa9CcS1Tf2KLWIo6EFkJw