Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – So Much New Music!

Hey there! Welcome to Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear! It’s been a while since we’ve checked in on the songs that I am loving, so there’s a lot to…

Ben

Hey there! Welcome to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear! It's been a while since we've checked in on the songs that I am loving, so there's a lot to bring you up to speed on. Here's what I've been loving!

Shaboozey & Jelly Roll - "Amen"

This is going to be a HUGE song for both Shaboozey and Jelly Roll. Shaboozey has had a great start to his country music career with two straight number one songs. Jelly Roll has cemented himself as a mainstay in the genre. This new powerhouse duet might be the catchiest song on the radio right now.

Jason Aldean - "How Far Does A Goodbye Go"

Jason Aldean just released his 30 Number One Hits collection to streaming, and this song could be his 31st. On first listen, "How Far Does A Goodbye Go" instantly reminded me of that classic, 2000's Aldean sound that we grew up on, and learned to love. For me, he was one of the driving factors of my infatuation for country music, and this song just proves how much of a powerhouse he is.

Ashley Cooke - "The Hell You Are"

Ashley Cooke scored her first number one at the end of 2024 with "Your Place." It was a big song for her, and it was the perfect one to have as a debut, launching her career. This song is going to be even bigger, I think. She's hit her stride with this catchy, upbeat anthem that I know will be turned up loud for you when you hear it.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6Gzqi2Gw7DoVmpCl0BmBdY?si=wDa9CcS1Tf2KLWIo6EFkJw
ashley cookeJason AldeanJelly RollNew MusicShaboozey
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
Related Stories
Interview: Priscilla Block Gets Real on New Album
MusicInterview: Priscilla Block Gets Real on New AlbumBen
Ella Langley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium
MusicFrom Alabama to Nashville: How Ella Langley Turned Small-Town Dreams Into Country GoldYvette Dela Cruz
Singers Taylor Swift and Tim McGraw perform during the 2013 CMA Music Festival
MusicTaylor Swift’s Most Memorable Early Collaborations: From Country to Hip Hop to PopYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect