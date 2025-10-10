Interview: Priscilla Block Gets Real on New Album

Priscilla Block has never been one to hold back with her music. Between her no filter lyrics and her open book presence on social media, fans have always felt like they truly know her. But with her brand new album Things You Didn't See, the rising country star says she's ready to pull back the curtain even further. We got the chance to chat earlier in the week during the height of anticipation of the record's release.

"I feel like I am a girl who puts it all out there," Priscilla told me. "I'm very open and raw on social media, and that's kind of what launched my career. But there are so many pieces of my life that a lot of people don't know about - the insecurities that I face, where I come from, the heartbreak that shaped me, and the love in my life that people haven't seen. I wanted to title this record Things You Didn't See because it's a chance for listeners to really dive into who Priscilla is to her core."

While the album still includes the empowering, confident energy fans love from Priscilla, she says this project marks a new level of vulnerability. "There are still the quintessential Priscilla vibes. There's a song called 'Goodwill to Gucci' that's so fun, but I wanted to shift the focus and let the world know my story."

That personal storytelling starts with the album's lead track, "Couldn't Care Less," a deeply honest song that sets the tone for the record. "It's kind of my letter to anyone who might not understand me," she said. "People think I'm the girl that just couldn't care less, when in reality, I couldn't care more. I see a comment that says I should lose weight, and that makes me sad. I think there's something powerful about admitting that I'm human. I'm not bulletproof."

Writing those lyrics, she says, was therapeutic. "It kind of felt like therapy that I didn't even know I needed. I've always wanted to be real with my music and where I'm at in my life, and I think that's why fans have connected with me. I owe it to them to be honest about this chapter."

One unexpected highlight on Things You Didn't See is Priscilla's reimagined take on Simon & Garfunkel's "Cecilia." "From the moment I heard it, I was like, okay, this is mine," she laughed. "It just felt like modern day 'Jolene' vibes. My mom loves that song. It's one of her favorites, and it tied into the theme of Things You Didn't See perfectly. It's part of where I come from and what shaped me."