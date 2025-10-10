Mark Wystrach Takes Lead Role in Prime Video’s Hit Show ‘The Runarounds’ While Growing His Acting Career

Backstage Country
Mark Wystrach, lead singer of the GRAMMY-nominated band Midland, stars in the Prime Video original series The Runarounds, which premiered on Sept. 1. The show follows a group of recent…

Mark Wystrach of Midland performs during Big Machine Label Group x CMA Fest 2025 at Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mark Wystrach, lead singer of the GRAMMY-nominated band Midland, stars in the Prime Video original series The Runarounds, which premiered on Sept. 1. The show follows a group of recent high school graduates who form a rock band in Wilmington, North Carolina. Wystrach portrays Catesby Shaw, a music store owner and mentor whose industry experience mirrors his own background as a veteran songwriter and performer.

“I am grateful for the unforgettable experience to portray Catesby Shaw on ‘The Runarounds' alongside an incredible cast and crew. As a veteran songwriter and performer who has also at times found myself tested by this business, the character is close to my heart,” shares Wystrach. “Each and every member of the real band, ‘The Runarounds,' are serious musicians and fantastic actors. The rest of the cast is also amazing, as are the cities of Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach, NC.”

The series has quickly developed a devoted fan base, with the cast embarking on a Minivan Tour throughout October, performing in cities including Louisville, Asheville, and Little Rock. Wystrach, who still juggles acting and music, remains busy with Midland as the band gets back on the road globally and promotes their new single, “Glass Half Empty,” which debuted in May 2025.

Aside from The Runarounds, Wystrach's 2025 has been full of creative projects, which include modeling campaigns for J. Lindeberg and Lee/Buck Mason. He will also be appearing in an upcoming film directed by Cameron Duddy, his bandmate in Midland, called Cowboy, scheduled for release in 2026.

Wystrach's previous acting credits include a role in the Oscar-winning 2021 film The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Wystrach's multi-faceted career remains a common denominator in both his music career and his film work with The Runarounds, finding success on Prime Video, and Midland continues to succeed.

