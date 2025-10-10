Reba McEntire Weighs in on Dolly Parton’s Health Scare News, Calls AI Photo a ‘Mess’

Country music queens Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton aren’t just ruling the charts; they’re sticking together to debunk the “AI mess” they found themselves in. Parton has been in the news lately when she postponed her Las Vegas concerts because of health issues. Her sister, Freida, asked for prayers for the country music icon whose rumors about her started spiraling. Parton assured her fans and posted a video on her Instagram, saying she “ain’t dead yet!”

Now, McEntire has stepped into the conversation after an AI-generated image surfaced, falsely showing her at Parton’s supposed deathbed.

Reba McEntire Responds to Parton’s Post

Parton immediately set the record straight about her well-being. One of those things she addressed was the AI image of her and Reba. The “Jolene” singer said, “Did you see that AI picture of Reba and me? Oh Lordy! I mean, they had Reba at my deathbed, and we both look like we need to be buried. And I thought, ‘Oh my Lord!’”

McEntire saw the post and responded: “You tell ’em, Dolly. That AI mess has got us doing all kinds of crazy things. You’re out here dying, I’m out here having a baby. Well, both of us know you’re too young and I’m too old for any of that kind of nonsense.” The Happy’s Place actress wished her friend well, said that she would be praying for her health, and that she would see her soon: “But you better know I’m praying for you. I love you with all my heart, and I can’t wait to see you soon. Love you!”

Not the First AI Rumor

Per Whiskey Riff, this is not the first fake news involving the two. Rumors also circulated that the two were supposed to go on tour together. A Facebook post about the alleged One Last Ride tour, scheduled for next year, began making rounds on social media with the headline, “Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Announce 2026 Tour One Last Ride — A Once-in-a-Lifetime Revival Fans Have Waited For.”

Aside from the fake tour, the two were also said to have performed together at Anne Burrell’s funeral. Burrell was a Food Network star who was found deceased in her New York home in June.