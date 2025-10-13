This Day in Country History: October 13

Oct. 13 saw honors and awards presented to notable country music artists, including Charley Pride, George Jones, and Randy Owen. Dolly Parton donated a large sum of money to a children's hospital, and Glen Campbell performed his last concert on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Country music legends were honored on Oct. 13:

George Jones won Male Vocalist of the Year at the 14th Annual Country Music Association Awards, held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. The Charlie Daniels Band won Instrumental Group of the Year, Barbara Mandrell was named Entertainer of the Year, and Johnny Cash was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. 2017: The Great Performances presents GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends 2017 show aired on PBS, highlighting individuals' contributions to the music industry. Honorees included Jimmie Rodgers, Charley Pride, and Ralph Peer.

Cultural Milestones

The following country artists celebrated significant achievements on this day:

Randy Owen from the band Alabama was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Owen, who wrote several of the group's hit songs, including "Feels So Right" and "Fallin' Again," has made significant contributions to the music industry through his songwriting. 2017: Dolly Parton visited children and staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, where she sang her song "I Believe in You" from her first children's album. She also announced that she was donating $1 million for pediatric infectious disease research.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable performances on Oct. 13 included:

Florida Georgia Line played Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The country duo brought out surprise guests, including The Backstreet Boys, Jake Owen, and rapper Nelly, much to the audience's thrill. 2018: On the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Autry Museum of the American West, Willie Nelson hosted a private concert. This museum, located in Los Angeles, California, attracts approximately 150,000 to 250,000 visitors annually to view its special exhibits, which showcase the history and culture of the American West.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day saw impactful events in the music industry:

The legendary Glen Campbell gave his final performance at Carnegie Hall in New York. Campbell had Alzheimer's, and wrapped up his amazing career with "The Goodbye Tour." The country singer died in 2017. 2015: Former The Voice contestant RaeLynn announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Josh Davis, through her Instagram account. After being eliminated in the quarterfinals of The Voice, RaeLynn kept in touch with her former coach, Blake Shelton, and opened for Miranda Lambert on tours.